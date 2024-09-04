Andhra govt gives Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to 20 flood victims' kin, rescue on

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday provided an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of 20 people who perished in rain-related incidents in the state, even as rescue and relief operations continued in parts of Vijayawada. So far, 20 people have died in the rains and floods which caused damage in several parts of the southern state, especially Vijayawada. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a teleconference with officials, the Chief Minister instructed them to identify families of the deceased persons to hand over their bodies, or perform last rites on behalf of the government.

Extend Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased persons on behalf of the government, said Naidu in an official press release, adding that there is a chance now to go door-to-door for relief as flood has receded'.

He directed officials to distribute essential items like water, biscuits, fruits and milk.

Besides, the officials were directed to set up mobile markets to sell vegetables at an economical price.

In addition to taking up sanitation work on a war footing, Naidu asked officials to restore power in a swift manner.

As there is the threat of outbreak of viral fever, the CM instructed officials to spread awareness on these dangers to people through pamphlets, along with a medical camp per ward secretariat.

On Wednesday morning, 230,000 breakfast packets were distributed while 450,000 packets of food were being readied for lunch and dinner.

Meanwhile, 50 fire extinguishers are pressed into service for clean up work.

Subbbaraju, a resident from Ajit Singh Nagar police station area, one of the worst affected neighbourhoods, said, Floodwater has receded and I came to visit my friend's home to charge up my phone. There is no power and water. This is the fourth day without power and it could take another two days.

Power supply has been disconnected in waterlogged areas to prevent electrocution and accidents.

Helicopters have dropped food packets in the residential area for the past two days, he said.

The state government is also using drones to drop food packets. A private drone company is currently stationed in Ajit Singh Nagar to provide essentials.

West Godavari district headquarters Bhimavaram and surrounding places witnessed rains from Tuesday night till noon on Wednesday.

Thousands of acres of paddy fields were submerged from Bhimavaram to Gudivada. Between Gudivada and Vijayawada, swathes of flooded fields resembled ponds.

According to a official press release, 3,312 kms of roads across Andhra Pradesh were damaged. The government machinery managed to restore eight out of 35 breaches.

Further, agricultural crops in 169,000 hectares were damaged and horticultural crops in 18,424 hectares.

Earlier today, Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada discharged over 5 lakh cusecs of floodwaters while Pulichintala Project, a major irrigation project, discharged over 182,000 cusecs of floodwaters.

The total number of flood affected people rose to 644,000 and 42,707 people are accommodated in 193 relief camps.

In seven districts of NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Eluru and West Godavari, officials have identified 63,894 families for distribution of essential items.

Essential commodities such as 25 kg rice, 1 kg red gram dal, 1 litre cooking oil, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg onion and 1 kg potato are being distributed and 63,115 more families are yet to be covered by 7 am on Tuesday.

Further, 50 NDRF and SDRF teams are currently engaged in relief work while one SDRF and two NDRF teams are on standby.