Home / India News / Andhra govt pushes for timely completion of Rs 12K cr power grid projects

Andhra govt pushes for timely completion of Rs 12K cr power grid projects

Similarly, five newly awarded projects worth nearly Rs 363 crore, and 31 upcoming works estimated at around Rs 3,500 crore are being executed

power grid
He instructed officials to focus on critical works to support uninterrupted and quality power supply across the southern state. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday directed officials to speed up transmission projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore aimed at strengthening the power grid and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the transmission network and ensure reliable electricity supply, the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) is executing projects that include seven commissioned works worth over Rs 155 crore and 62 ongoing project works valued at nearly Rs 8,000 crore.

Similarly, five newly awarded projects worth nearly Rs 363 crore, and 31 upcoming works estimated at around Rs 3,500 crore are being executed.

"To strengthen the power transmission network in order to meet the rising electricity demand and ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers, APTRANSCO is undertaking transmission projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore," said Vijayanand in an official release.

He instructed officials to focus on critical works to support uninterrupted and quality power supply across the southern state.

The chief secretary reviewed the status of projects in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kadapa zones, and instructed officials to prioritise high-demand areas while directing them to submit weekly progress reports, and conduct third-party quality checks.

He further directed that special attention be given to projects in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) region and emphasised close coordination with district administrations for smooth field-level execution.

APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director (JMD) Kirthi Chekuri and Director Grid AKV Bhaskar informed the chief secretary that recently commissioned works include 220kV lines and bus reactors to improve system capacity.

Other officials informed Vijayanand that tenders are being floated for 31 upcoming projects and 62 works are progressing under strict monitoring.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': 22 excise officials suspended by Sai govt

Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14

Tharoor slams Emergency; Manickam asks if 'bird is becoming a parrot'

Consider Aadhaar for Bihar voter roll revision: Supreme Court to EC

'No tax notice to Srikanth Shinde, scrutiny part of routine process'

Topics :Andhra PradeshVisakhapatnamElectricity supply in UP

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story