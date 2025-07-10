Home / India News / Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14

Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to earth from the International Space Station on July 14, NASA said on Thursday.

Shubhanshu Shukla
SpaceX Falcon 9 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla of the Isro, waves before departing to pad 39A for a launch to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla on June 24. (Photo: PTI)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the other three members of the Axiom-4 mission are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, Nasa has confirmed.
 
“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” said Steve Stitch, Manager of Nasa’s Commercial Crew Program, during a press briefing.

Two weeks of orbiting Earth

Over the course of two weeks onboard the ISS, the Axiom-4 crew — Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu — have completed nearly 230 orbits of Earth. They have witnessed 230 sunrises and covered a distance of almost 10,000,000 kilometres in space, according to a report by the Press Trust of India
 
According to a statement by Axiom Space, “From about 250 miles above the Earth, the crew spent their downtime capturing images and video, taking in the view of our home planet below, and reconnecting with loved ones.” These quiet moments offered a rare break in their otherwise tightly scheduled daily routine.

Final off-duty day

As they await Nasa’s final confirmation on the return schedule, the crew recently had their last off-duty day onboard the ISS, marking the end of their non-working days during the mission.

Focus on scientific research

The Axiom-4 mission has also been notable for its scientific achievements. The crew has carried out over 60 experiments across fields such as biomedical science, space technology, agriculture, neuroscience, and advanced materials — the most ever in any Axiom private astronaut mission so far.
 
These investigations are expected to offer valuable insights for future human spaceflight and daily life on Earth. Some areas of focus include diabetes care, new approaches to cancer treatment, and improved ways to track human health and performance in space.
 
“Every test tube, data point, and observation brings us one step closer to a global community living and working in low-Earth orbit and, eventually, beyond,” Axiom Space said in its statement.

Launch and docking timeline

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25. After a 28-hour journey, the Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on June 26.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tharoor slams Emergency; Manickam asks if 'bird is becoming a parrot'

Consider Aadhaar for Bihar voter roll revision: Supreme Court to EC

'No tax notice to Srikanth Shinde, scrutiny part of routine process'

CM Naidu condemns attack on photojournalist during Jagan's Chittoor visit

Delhi HC seeks clarification on SC's observations on 'Udaipur Files' movie

Topics :NASABS Web ReportsAstronauts

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story