The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday initiated the first step to begin the recruitment of 16,347 government teachers by issuing an order (GO) and completing the procedure by the end of 2024. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad directed the commissioner of school education to take all the necessary steps to conduct the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) 2024 and complete the process of filling up teacher posts by December 31, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Government hereby decides to fill up (16,347) teacher posts in School Education and other line departments dealing with education through Mega DSC 2024," said Prasad in the GO.

Endorsing teacher recruitment was the first file signed by new Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after assuming office on Thursday, which was a poll promise. Besides the teacher recruitment project, Naidu also approved other projects pertaining to his poll promises on enhancing welfare pensions and others.

Welfare pensions to eligible beneficiaries have been hiked to Rs 4,000 per month. Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, Minister N Ramanaidu said Rs 7,000 would be disbursed as welfare pension for each beneficiary on July 1, which includes Rs 1,000 each from April to June, along with the enhanced Rs 4,000 pension.

He noted that the government volunteer system will be continued after reviewing and enhancing it.

Further, Ramanaidu observed that the government will also release department-wise white papers.