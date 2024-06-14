Rajasthan govt plans ropeway to connect Amber, Jaigarh, and Nahargarh forts

The Rajasthan government plans to connect Amber, Jaigarh, and Nahargarh forts, spread over 13 kilometres inside a leopard sanctuary, with a ropeway to speed up the movement of tourists.

Unofficial sources peg the cost of the project at Rs 400 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amber Fort is the most visited tourist spot in the state attracting 2 million sight-seers in 2023-24, up from around 1 million in 2021-2022, according to the state government.

Nahargarh Fort, meanwhile, saw 1.05 million footfall in 2023-24 compared to 0.7 million in 2021-22.





ALSO READ: Maintaining peace, law and order is Rajasthan govt's priority: CM Sharma Recently, officials of the Amber Development and Management Authority (ADMA) visited Amber and discussed the ropeway project.

According to the tourism department, the earlier plan was to connect Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal – a palace located in the middle of the Man Sagar lake – but it has been revised to connect Amber and Jaigarh forts with a ropeway.

The three forts are in the Nahargarh Leopard Sanctuary run by the forest department, where rules and regulations are said to have caused a hurdle in the ropeway project. However, tourism department officials are optimistic about getting permission for the ropeway from the Centre.

The tourism department is developing parking near Amber Fort and upgrading the light and sound show.

Under the plan, developing tourist facilities around the Amber Fort would be taken up on the lines of the Taj Mahal.

There will also be an emphasis on operating hotels, restaurants for the convenience of tourists near the fort. However, parking will be developed away from the fort.