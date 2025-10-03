Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹15,000 aid for auto, cab drivers

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹15,000 aid for auto, cab drivers

Under the schemeAuto Driver Sevaloover 2.9 lakh drivers are set to benefit, with Rs 436 crore allocated for the fiscal year 2025-26

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
The scheme will be launched by the chief minister on October 4 (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday approved a government order to extend Rs 15,000 financial aid to eligible autorickshaw and cab drivers, I&PR Minister K Parthasarathy said.

Under the schemeAuto Driver Sevaloover 2.9 lakh drivers are set to benefit, with Rs 436 crore allocated for the fiscal year 2025-26. The scheme will be launched by the chief minister on October 4.

The cabinet approved the government order issued to extend Rs 15,000 financial aid to autorickshaw, motor cab and maxi cab drivers for fiscal 202526, Parthasarathy told reporters at a press conference at the Secretariat.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to include a caravan tourism promotion initiative in the 202429 Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy, aimed at establishing caravan parks and promoting caravan tourism, he said.

Similarly, it approved a framework and initiatives to encourage homestays and bed-and-breakfast segments in the state under the 202429 Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy, among other measures, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentCab driverAuto

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

