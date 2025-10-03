Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹15,000 aid for auto, cab drivers

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday approved a government order to extend Rs 15,000 financial aid to eligible autorickshaw and cab drivers, I&PR Minister K Parthasarathy said.

Under the schemeAuto Driver Sevaloover 2.9 lakh drivers are set to benefit, with Rs 436 crore allocated for the fiscal year 2025-26. The scheme will be launched by the chief minister on October 4.

The cabinet approved the government order issued to extend Rs 15,000 financial aid to autorickshaw, motor cab and maxi cab drivers for fiscal 202526, Parthasarathy told reporters at a press conference at the Secretariat.