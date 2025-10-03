Home / India News / TRAI issues recommendations for digital radio rollout in 13 cities

TRAI issues recommendations for digital radio rollout in 13 cities

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had written to TRAI in April last year, asking for recommendations for formulating a digital radio broadcast policy

TRAI has also proposed that the government introduce a new authorisation for radio broadcasting infrastructure providers, enabling them to offer active and passive digital infrastructure on lease to broadcasters.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released the recommendations on the digital broadcast policy that allows analogue FM radio channels to add a digital layer along the same frequency.

The recommendations on Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Radio Broadcasters' also call for a single technology standard across the country and auction of new frequencies in 13 cities, a move that is considered the first step towards the digital shift of India's FM radio.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had written to TRAI in April last year, asking for recommendations for formulating a digital radio broadcast policy.

The first phase of the rollout will cover four A Plus cities Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai and nine A category cities Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Nagpur.

TRAI has recommended the auction of two new spot frequencies in each of these 13 cities. The reserve prices have been fixed city-wise. Mumbai (Rs 194.08 crore), followed by Delhi at Rs 177.63 crore, Chennai at Rs 146.68 crore and Kolkata at Rs 79.96 crore.

In the A category, Bengaluru has been fixed at Rs 87.22 crore, Hyderabad at Rs 65.85 crore, Pune at Rs 41.26 crore, Ahmedabad at Rs 40.44 crore, Nagpur at Rs 29.48 crore, Jaipur at Rs 26.89 crore, Surat at Rs 25.89 crore, Lucknow at Rs 24.59 crore and Kanpur at Rs 20.52 crore.

It has also recommended that India adopt a single digital radio technology standard in the VHF Band II, with the government selecting the standard either through consultations with stakeholders such as broadcasters and receiver manufacturers.

The recommendations state that digital radio services should be commenced in simulcast mode by new broadcasters. The existing analog FM Radio broadcasters should also be permitted to migrate to simulcast mode on a voluntary basis.

The proposed simulcast mode will enable them to broadcast one analog, three digital and one data channel on the assigned spot frequency.

The recommendations state that the sunset date for the analog broadcasting should be decided after evaluating the progress of digital radio broadcasting at a later date.

The existing broadcasters will be given six months from the end of the auction process to exercise the option to migrate to simulcast mode.

For migration, they will be required to pay the difference between the auction-determined price for digital broadcasting in a city and the proportionate non-refundable entry fee already paid for the remaining permission period.

Broadcasters opting for simulcast will be required to commence operations within two years of the conclusion of the auction or acceptance of migration.

Failure to operationalise services within 24 months will lead to withdrawal of frequency, and the entity concerned will be barred from being allotted another frequency in the same city for five years.

TRAI has also proposed that the government introduce a new authorisation for radio broadcasting infrastructure providers, enabling them to offer active and passive digital infrastructure on lease to broadcasters.

It also recommended that Prasar Bharati share its land, tower and transmission infrastructure with private broadcasters at concessional rental rates, while recovering operational expenses.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

