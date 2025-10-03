Home / India News / Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Health ministry advisory urges rational use of cough syrups in children after 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, though tests found no contamination in samples

The move follows reports of at least 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to kidney-related complications linked to cough syrups. | File Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
The Centre on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union territories, calling for rational use of cough syrups in children and cautioning against prescribing or dispensing cough and cold medications to those under two years of age.
 
“These are generally not recommended for ages below five years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical supervision and adherence to appropriate dosing,” the advisory added.
 
The move follows reports of at least 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to kidney-related complications linked to cough syrups.
 
The syrups in question were tested, with a joint team visiting the affected regions. The team included representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
 
“Various samples were collected in coordination with state authorities, including samples of various cough syrups. According to the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants known to cause serious kidney injury,” the health ministry said.
 
The ministry also noted that products related to deaths in Rajasthan did not contain Propylene Glycol, another potential source of DEG/EG contamination.
 
Officials said the syrup—a dextromethorphan-based formulation—had been prescribed by community health centres, despite it not being recommended for paediatric use.
 
The Centre has directed all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments to ensure procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients.
 
Although contamination has been ruled out, a multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS Nagpur and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes of the deaths.
 
“The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG,” the health ministry said.
 
Further tests by NIV Pune on blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from the affected children detected one case of leptospirosis.
 
“Samples of water, entomological vectors and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune and other laboratories,” the ministry note added.
 

Topics :Cough syrupMadhya Pradesh govtMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

