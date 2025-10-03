Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

The Centre on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union territories, calling for rational use of cough syrups in children and cautioning against prescribing or dispensing cough and cold medications to those under two years of age.

“These are generally not recommended for ages below five years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical supervision and adherence to appropriate dosing,” the advisory added.

The move follows reports of at least 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to kidney-related complications linked to cough syrups.

The syrups in question were tested, with a joint team visiting the affected regions. The team included representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“Various samples were collected in coordination with state authorities, including samples of various cough syrups. According to the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants known to cause serious kidney injury,” the health ministry said. The ministry also noted that products related to deaths in Rajasthan did not contain Propylene Glycol, another potential source of DEG/EG contamination. Officials said the syrup—a dextromethorphan-based formulation—had been prescribed by community health centres, despite it not being recommended for paediatric use. The Centre has directed all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments to ensure procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients.