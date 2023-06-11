Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh CM constitutes working group to transform school curriculum

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level working group involving executives from top tech companies and senior officials to transform government school students

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level working group involving executives from top tech companies and senior officials to transform government school students into worldclass products equipped with modern technology.

The working group consisting of executives from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel, Google, NASSCOM and Niti Aayog has been tasked to finalise the curriculum, infrastructure, resource deployment, content and labs needed at schools.

"The working group was asked to submit its report by July 15...to be headed by school education principal secretary," said a press note shared by the state government on Sunday.

School Infrastructure Commissioner has been appointed as the convenor of this group.

Empowered by high-end technologies, the southern state wants public school students to acquire modern knowledge to bag best jobs at the international level.

The working group is expected to recommend the steps needed to train students in gaining knowledge in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Long Language Models (LLM), data analytics, ChatGPT, Web 3.0, augmented reality, virtual reality, internet of things (IoT) and others.

It is also required to advise on developing suitable curriculum, lesson plans, methods of training and other steps needed to gain excellent knowledge in these subjects.

Further, Andhra Pradesh is installing interactive flat panels (IFPs) to aid pedagogy in 30,000 classrooms by July end, including 10,038 smart TVs as part of digitalisation under 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme.

IFPs and smart TVs will be installed in the remaining classrooms by December.

