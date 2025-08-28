Home / India News / U-special re-launched in Delhi; CM Gupta boards bus to Daulat Ram College

U-special re-launched in Delhi; CM Gupta boards bus to Daulat Ram College

Gupta on Thursday re-launched the U-Special bus service for students of Delhi University as part of efforts to provide a student-friendly travel option

VK Saxena, Rekha Gupta
The service was launched with 25 electric buses, operating on as many routes, and will cover 67 DU colleges and other educational institutions. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Singing patriotic songs alongside DU students strumming guitars, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta rode a 'U-Special' bus to her alma mater, Daulat Ram College, reminiscing about her college days.

Gupta on Thursday re-launched the U-Special bus service for students of Delhi University as part of efforts to provide a student-friendly travel option.

The service was launched with 25 electric buses, operating on as many routes, and will cover 67 DU colleges and other educational institutions.

Boarding the U-Special bus from Delhi University Sports Complex to Daulat Ram College, Gupta shared a video on X in which she can be seen singing 'Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu' along with students playing guitars and conga.

Captioning the video, Gupta wrote, "College, dosti aur guitar... laut aayi hai U-Special. (College, friendship, and guitar... U-Special has returned)."  Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh were also present on the bus.

At her alma mater, Gupta clicked a selfie with the principal, teachers and students. Posting the photo, the chief minister said she was taken back to her time as a college student.

CM Gupta did her bachelor's in commerce from Daulat Ram College.

"Today, a selfie with the students and faculty of Daulat Ram College it felt as if a page from an old book of time had suddenly opened," she said in a post on X.

She credited her college with playing a significant role in her entry into politics. Gupta held the post of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president during her student days.

"It was here that I learned to take flight, here that I chose the path of struggle, and here that I found the self-confidence that inspired me to become the DUSU president and dedicate myself to public service.

"Daulat Ram is much more than just walls and classrooms for me. It is a feeling that shaped my thinking, gave direction to my dreams, and provided my life with a purpose," Gupta said in the post.

The 'U-Special' bus service was originally launched in 1971, but it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020.

The CM described the U-Special buses as the lifeline of university life, vehicles that carried not just students but their laughter, chatter, and youthful dreams.

These buses, she remembered, lifted the weight of the day. They ran on time, they took us to college and home without fail. And oh, the sheer delight of sitting on the steps, feeling the breeze in one's face that was something else entirely.

At the inauguration event, Gupta shared stories from her student years. In her emotional address, she said she could not clearly recall under what circumstances or during which government's tenure the buses were discontinued, but when they did run, they were truly the lifeline of Delhi University.

She explained that these buses took on the responsibility of getting students safely and punctually from college to home. Travelling with friends, sharing laughter and chatter, and returning home together, these were unforgettable moments.

The CM went on to recall how much joy there was in travelling on the U-Special buses. Students from all colleges would board them with their friends, while ordinary passengers were not allowed.

We felt relaxed because we talked endlessly, sharing stories and the happenings of the day. We sang, joked, laughed, and returned home with smiles on our faces. The next morning, we eagerly waited again for the U-Special buses, she added.

With a laugh, CM Gupta added that there was one thing they did in those days that students today would not be able to repeat in the new buses.

We often sat on the steps of the bus during the ride. It was cooler there because the breeze came freely, while inside it was hot. When the bus stopped for someone to get off, we would shift to the side but never stood up. Those were truly wonderful and spirited days, she said.

With air conditioning, music systems, and cameras, they will not only make travel more comfortable but also strengthen security, she said.

In our time, we had to play antakshari to entertain ourselves, but now you will be able to enjoy music directly during your journey, she said.

The CM recalled that when she was DUSU President, she had led movements demanding more U-Special buses.

To see that very resolve fulfilled today, as Chief Minister, is a moment of pride and satisfaction, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

bus service Delhi Rekha Gupta

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

