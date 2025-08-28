Satish Kumar gets one-year extension as Railway Board Chairman, CEO

The government has reappointed Satish Kumar, the incumbent Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board, to the position for another year, marking the first extension for the top office in five years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (Retd), as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, for a further period of one year with effect from September 1, 2025, on re-employment on a contract basis, on existing terms and conditions or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a government order said.

Kumar took charge of the national transporter’s highest office in September 2024, becoming the first Dalit — from the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes — to hold the post, after serving as Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) at the Railway Board.

ALSO READ: India must impose higher tariffs on US imports: Arvind Kejriwal An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), Kumar began his career with the Railways in 1986. Colleagues describe him as a “thorough technocrat,” known for a breakthrough on the “fog safe” device, now widely used across the rail network. Officials said safety-related incidents have declined significantly under his leadership — a key challenge when he took charge amid a spate of collisions and derailments. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways told Parliament that consequential train accidents had declined to 31 in 2024–25 from 40 in the previous fiscal, with only three such accidents recorded in the first three months of 2025–26.