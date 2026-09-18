Andhra SIPB clears projects worth ₹526 cr, to create about 9,000 jobs

The Andhra Pradesh SIPB, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday approved 10 projects entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore.

The IT and futuristic technology projects are expected to create nearly 9,000 jobs, according to a press release.

"State Investment Promotion Board met today and officially cleared 10 major IT and futuristic technology projects. The approved projects entail a total investment of Rs 526.25 crore and are projected to create 8,896 high-quality jobs across the state," it said.

The approved projects include a Rs 100 crore investment by Muthoot Fincorp Limited to establish an Integrated Hub for AI and Tech Training Centre in Visakhapatnam.

The SIPB approved a Rs 44 crore investment by Deloitte to set up a state-of-the-art operations centre with a capacity of 2,500 seats. It approved a Rs 167 crore investment by Quantum Codon Pvt Ltd in Amaravati to establish an integrated quantum AI-driven biotechnology innovation campus for drug discovery research. The project is expected to create 126 jobs. "The state government remains firmly committed to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a powerhouse of cutting-edge technology. By bringing world-class investments in quantum computing, AI and IT services to Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, the administration is empowering local youth with futuristic employment opportunities," the press release said.