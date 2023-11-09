Annual survey on informal sector to begin, despite delays in prior reports

India is set to begin work on the 2023-24 Annual Survey on Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) despite results from surveys conducted over the last four years not being released, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

The ASUSE is conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Government of India, to gain comprehensive and reliable data on the unincorporated sector firms. The unincorporated sector, also known as the informal sector, comprises a large number of organisations and establishments that generate a significant portion of employment in the country. It covers both rural and urban areas of India and works to fill in gaps in national account reporting. This allows the government to have a complete picture of the unincorporated sector and its contributions to the national gross domestic product (GDP)

According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), as of last year, data is captured through tablets based on computer assisted personal interview (CAPI) software. Ministry officials then discuss data collected by the NSO and allows different ministries and organisations to meet their respective requirements. Last year, a two-day conference was held in Ahmedabad for data supervisors of NSO and officials of the data quality assurance division (DQAD) data processing centre under the MoSPI.

The NSO proposed the first ASUSE for the October 2019-March 2020 period and a second round during April 2020 - March 2021. Another round of the survey was announced for October 2022-September 2023 last year. Despite the surveys being conducted annually, none of them have been officially released.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES), formed in December 2019, was renamed the Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS) on July 13, 2023. The committee was formed to discuss the ASUSE reports that had not been released. The committee held its first meeting towards the end of July, which was chaired by Chief Statistician and former chairman of the National Statistical Commission Pronab Sen. The committee's aim was to review the framework and address issues raised in relation to all surveys. Moreover, the committee has to advise on survey methodology and finalise results, among other responsibilities.

According to ET, MoSPI will be beginning the next survey for 2023-24, even with the last four reports pending. Despite receiving a lot of criticism, the ministry believes that due to the use of computer-based surveys, they may be able to release the results of the next survey faster with more reliable data.