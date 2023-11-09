Home / India News / SC protects Surjewala from Non-Bailable Warrant by MP/MLA court in old case

SC protects Surjewala from Non-Bailable Warrant by MP/MLA court in old case

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Surjewala to approach the court of special judge (MP/MLA) Varanasi for cancellation of the NBW within five weeks.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday granted protection to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala from a Non-Bailable Warrant issued by the MP/MLA court of Varanasi in connection with a 23-year-old criminal case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Surjewala to approach the court of special judge (MP/MLA) Varanasi for cancellation of the NBW within five weeks.

"The petitioner is granted liberty to move an application for cancellation of NBW. The warrant shall not be executed in the meantime for a period up to five weeks," said the bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The matter came up for hearing after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Surjewala, mentioned the matter in the morning seeking an urgent hearing.

The case dates back to 2000 when Surjewala, who was then national president of the Indian Youth Congress, was booked for allegedly creating a ruckus while protesting against the alleged false implication of Congress leaders in the Samvasini scandal in Varanasi.

Topics :Supreme CourtRandeep SurjewalaIndian National Congresslawmakerscriminal cases

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

