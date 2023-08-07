Home / India News / Another batch of pilgrims leaves from J-K's Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra

Another batch of pilgrims leaves from J-K's Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023

ANI
"The arrangements made for the yatra are very good, I have not seen such a facility anywhere, I would like to thank our Army for this. I will come here every year" Devi lal kumawat, a pilgrim told ANI | Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Another batch of pilgrims left from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar for their onward pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine on Monday morning.

The pilgrims were heard shouting 'Bam Bam Bhole' Slogans on their way to the holy shrine.

"The arrangements made for the yatra are very good, I have not seen such a facility anywhere, I would like to thank our Army for this. I will come here every year" Devi lal kumawat, a pilgrim told ANI.

"Administration has helped in every way; local people are also very cooperative. Everyone should come and see Kashmir, we are very happy to be here," another pilgrim told ANI.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.

Earlier, the Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary.Later, the ADGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch.

Prominent lawyers and elected representatives participated in the meeting. All the speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

Topics :Amarnath shrineAmarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsJammu and KashmirSrinagar

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

