Ant trails, frog calls to predict rain? NSU-NIT to decode Sanskrit texts

Ancient weather clues in frogs and ants

Research scope and funding

Backed by the Indian Knowledge Systems division of the Union education ministry, the initiative is among 79 selected from 372 proposals, with funding of ₹3.8 crore. Nearly 600 applications were received for 36 internship positions. Each intern will receive a stipend of ₹10,000 a month, with the option of extending their tenure beyond six months.

Interns will work in six focus areas, including textual translation, glossary compilation, and scientific comparison of ancient techniques with modern meteorological data. NSU, a central university in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, will lead Sanskrit research, while NIT Calicut will handle scientific modelling and validation.