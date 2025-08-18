Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Floods and drought mark India's changing monsoon pattern

Datanomics: Floods and drought mark India's changing monsoon pattern

States such as Rajasthan (73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67), and Delhi (60) saw the highest share of districts reporting excess to large excess rainfall

Floods
premium

Rajasthan topping the list comes as a surprise since it was earlier used to be considered a dry state.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon season in India, which typically lasts from June to September, is witnessing a sharp contrast this year, with some regions experiencing excess rainfall leading to floods, while some are reeling under drought. On August 17, two separate incidents of cloudbursts in Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir took seven lives while some regions are battling drought. These contrasting weather extremes highlight the rising volatility of India’s climate. 
Rajasthan no more a dry state
 
States such as Rajasthan (73 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67), and Delhi (60) saw the highest share of districts reporting excessive rainfall. Rajasthan topping the
Topics : Rainfall Floods Drought Monsoon
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon