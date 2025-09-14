Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monsoon withdrawal from Sept 14: These areas may receive heavy rainfall

Monsoon withdrawal from Sept 14: These areas may receive heavy rainfall

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Rajasthan on September 14, with IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across north-east, east, central and southern states this week

The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across multiple regions for the coming days. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has begun from parts of western Rajasthan on September 14, three days ahead of its schedule. The weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of western Rajasthan over the next week and in eastern Rajasthan for the next two to three days.
   
According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn with the fulfilment of the following criteria: 
- Development of an anti-cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan at 1.5 km above mean sea level.
- Nil rainfall over the region during last consecutive 5 days.
 
- Reducing in moisture content of the atmosphere over the region upto middle troposphere. 

Heavy rainfall alerts across states

 
While signalling the onset of withdrawal from north-west India, the IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across multiple regions for the coming days.

September 14
  Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Konkan and Goa, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, north interior Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Uttarakhand.
 
September 15
  Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, north interior Karnataka, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha.
 
September 16
  Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, with heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, north interior Karnataka, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and west Madhya Pradesh.
 
September 17
  Heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
 
September 18 
Heavy rain is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, east Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.
 

Thunderstorm and wind warnings

 
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Muzaffarabad on several days between September 14-18.
 
Thunderstorms with lightning are also forecast in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal during this period.
 
Strong surface winds are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, while squally weather with wind speeds of 40-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is expected over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along the Konkan-Goa.
 
The southwest monsoon usually begins withdrawing from western Rajasthan around mid-September and completes its retreat by October. The withdrawal marks the transition to the post-monsoon season, a period critical for rabi crop sowing and water reservoir planning.

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

