Home / India News / Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was passed by Parliament in early April and notified on April 8. The Supreme Court has today stayed provisions on Collector's powers and the five-year practice rule

Supreme Court, SC
SC stays provision in Waqf Amendment Act allowing government officer to decide property disputes (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed two provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, that allowed a government-designated officer to decide whether a waqf property had encroached on government land and a clause that required a waqf member to be a practicing Muslim for five years.
 
A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih stated that after examining the challenges to various sections of the law, there was no basis to stay the entire legislation. “We have considered the prima facie challenge to each section and found no case was made out to stay the whole statute,” the bench observed in its interim order. However, the court temporarily set aside certain contentious provisions of the statute while reserving its final judgement.
 

Three issues before the court

While the entire Act had been challenged, the primary objections centred on provisions Section 3(r) (five-year practice requirement), certain parts of Section 3C (powers of government officers), and Section 14 (composition of waqf boards). The three key issues were:
  1. Power to de-notify waqf properties: Whether the government can de-notify properties already declared as waqf by courts, waqf-by-user, or waqf-by-deed.
  2. Composition of waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council: Whether only Muslims (except ex-officio members) should be allowed to operate these bodies, as argued by the petitioners.
  3. Inquiry by government officers into waqf properties: Whether a government-designated officer, (such as the Collector), can decide disputes on whether a waqf property is actually government land or not.
 
On May 22, the top court had reserved interim orders on these issues before delivering its ruling on Monday.

Waqf (Amendmend) Act: Stayed provisions

The bench stayed the clause requiring that only those who have practised Islam for at least five years may establish a waqf. It also set aside, for now, the provision empowering a Collector to decide disputes over waqf property.
 
CJI Gavai said, "Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate rights of personal citizens and this will violate separation of powers. Till adjudication happens by the tribunal, no third party rights can be created against any parties. The provision dealing with such powers to collector shall remain stayed."
 
The court also clarified that “not more than three non-Muslim members in the waqf board and in total not more than four non-Muslim members” would be permitted.

Waqf (Amendmend) Act: Provisions upheld

However, the court declined to stay the amendment allowing the appointment of a non-Muslim as chief executive officer (CEO) of a waqf board. The bench noted that, wherever possible, the post should continue to be held by a Muslim, though it was not legally mandatory.
 
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, passed by Parliament in early April and notified on April 8, has faced a series of legal challenges since its enactment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rahul to visit flood-hit areas in Punjab today, meet victims in Amritsar

17 rescued after Monorail stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue

Mumbai on yellow alert as heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Top Maoist commander with ₹1 cr bounty, 2 others neutralised in Jharkhand

Police files culpable homicide case in death of finance ministry official

Topics :Supreme CourtWaqf BoardBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story