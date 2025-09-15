Home / India News / Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's busiest airport, has three terminals --T1, T2 and T3. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 will be operational from October 26, which will take the overall annual passenger handling capacity to 100 million.

The upgraded Terminal 2 at the IGI airport is set to become operational from October 26, coinciding with the beginning of the winter schedule, airport operator DIAL said in a release on Monday.

"From the intervening night of October 25-?26, 2025, approximately 120 daily domestic flights operated by Air India and Indigo are set to shift operations to the upgraded Terminal 2," the release said.

Currently, T1 and T3 are operational.

IGIA, operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), has four runways and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

