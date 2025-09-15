Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 will be operational from October 26, which will take the overall annual passenger handling capacity to 100 million.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's busiest airport, has three terminals --? T1, T2 and T3.

T2, which was built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was shut down for upgradation in April this year.

The upgraded Terminal 2 at the IGI airport is set to become operational from October 26, coinciding with the beginning of the winter schedule, airport operator DIAL said in a release on Monday.