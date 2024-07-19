Anti-Sikh riots: Court reserves order on charges against Jagdish Tytler

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved an order on the framing of the charges in a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash Sikh killing case. The court is likely to pronounce an order on charges on August 2. This case pertains to the killing of Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area in 1984. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal, after submissions and clarifications by counsel for the CBI and Jagdish Tytler, reserved an order on the framing of charges. The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in May last year.

During arguments, defence counsel Manu Sharma placed on record a video of the Doordarshan shoot at Teen Murthy House, where the dead body of Indira Gandhi was kept.

Defence counsel argued that, as per the video, Tytler was present at Teen Murthy House on the day of the alleged incident. This claim was disputed by the CBI and senior advocate, HS Phoolka, counsel for the riot victim. The CBI also referred to the statement of Amitabh Bachchan.

Manu Sharma argued that the CBI had filed three closure reports. The CBI filed a charge sheet against co-accused Suresh Kumar Panewala in 2009. He was acquitted by the trial court.

It was also argued that since 1984 till 2022-23, there have been no witnesses. After a long period of 40 years, witnesses are coming forward. How can they be trusted, he argued.

More From This Section

The Central Bureau of Investigation on April 16 concluded its arguments on framing of charges. The CBI had said that there were eyewitnesses who saw Jagdish Tytler inciting the mob during the 1984 riots. There is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused, Jagdish Tytler.

During his arguments, CBI's Counsel read over the statements of four eyewitnesses, including Surender Singh, who saw the accused inciting the mob after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

This case is related to the alleged killing of three Sikhs, Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh in front of Pul Bangash Gurudwara on November 1, 1984. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is accused.

The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against him on May 20, 2023. On August 5, Tytler appeared before the court against the summons issued by the court after taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet. Thereafter, he appeared through video conferencing.

Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4, 2023, by the session court after hearing his bail application.

On May 20, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984, following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India on October 31, 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament, has been named as accused in the chargesheet. In a statement, the CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi, was set on fire by a mob, and three persons, namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burned to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

The Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to inquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi, which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and the killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.