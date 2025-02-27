Exploring critical minerals in Zambia, Congo, Australia: Mines secy Rao

India is exploring mining of critical minerals in Zambia, Congo and Australia, Mines Secretary V.L. Kantha Rao said on Thursday, as the world's fastest-growing major economy aims to secure raw materials such as lithium.

Companies like Coal India, NMDC and ONGC Videsh are exploring critical minerals in Australia, Rao said.

The move comes as India is taking efforts to reduce its reliance on imports of minerals such as lithium, key to energy transition technologies.

India is still in the process of developing lithium processing technology, a sector predominantly led by China.

The Zambian government has recently agreed to give 9,000 square kilometers to India for exploration of cobalt and copper, Rao said in a media conference, adding that India is also looking at Congo and Tanzania for mining critical minerals.

Meanwhile, India's Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the country has decided to explore lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir and clarity on this is expected by May 2025.

The government in February 2023 found its first lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir with estimated reserves of 5.9 million metric tons, but has failed to get any bids to auction mining rights in the state.

In 2023, India identified over 20 minerals, including lithium, as "critical" for its energy transition efforts and to meet the growing demand from industries and the infrastructure sector.

New Delhi in January 2025 approved 1 Rs 63 billion ($1.88 billion) to develop the critical minerals sector.