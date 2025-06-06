Home / India News / Anticipatory bail in serious offences must not be given mechanically: SC

Anticipatory bail in serious offences must not be given mechanically: SC

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta made the observation while setting aside an order of anticipatory bail to four accused in a murder case

SC, Supreme Court
"The order of the High Court (Patna) does not disclose any reasoning for granting anticipatory bail in a matter involving serious offences under Sections 302 and 307 IPC," the bench said in its May 1 order (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court has said anticipatory bail in cases involving serious offences should not be given in a mechanical manner.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta made the observation while setting aside an order of anticipatory bail to four accused in a murder case.

"The order of the High Court (Patna) does not disclose any reasoning for granting anticipatory bail in a matter involving serious offences under Sections 302 and 307 IPC," the bench said in its May 1 order.

It continued, "The impugned order is cryptic and lacking in judicial analysis. In cases involving serious offences, the grant of anticipatory bail in such a mechanical manner cannot be sustained and is liable to be set aside."  On a plain reading of the FIR and accompanying material, the court noted that the appellant's father was assaulted and killed in the presence of the appellant, who was also the informant.

"The incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute regarding obstruction of a pathway. The specific roles attributed to the accused, as stated in the FIR, indicate that they participated in the assault even after the deceased had collapsed," the top court said.

The high court, it said, "clearly failed" to appreciate the gravity and nature of the allegations in the case.

The accused persons was, as a result, directed to surrender within eight weeks.

The order came on a plea filed by the son of the victim, challenging the order granting them anticipatory bail.

The victim was assaulted in 2023 with an iron rod and sticks during a dispute between neighbours.

As a result of the head injury, he succumbed to injuries the same day and an FIR was registered on the basis of the appellant's statement against seven accused persons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why India's music industry continues to fail its non-featured artists

India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

Harsh Goenka supports fugitive Vijay Mallya, says justice must be fair

Bengaluru Stampede: CM defends suspension of police commissioner, officers

Ram temple prasad scam: ₹3.85 crore cyber fraud busted, mastermind held

Topics :Supreme CourtMurderPatna HC

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story