Home / India News / India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

Piyush Goyal and Italian minister Antonio Tajani co-chaired the 22nd session of the JCEC, during which, the two nations agreed on several matters

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Antonio Tajani
The ministry said that several concrete outcomes emerged from the JCEC, and that includes the two countries agreeing to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and food processing, and to set up Joint Working Groups in the automobile and space sectors. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Brescia (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Italy have agreed to increase cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, auto, aerospace, energy transition, migration and mobility, an official statement said on Friday.

These issues were discussed during the meetings between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. 

Brescia is Italy's manufacturing hub.

"India and Italy agreed to prioritise cooperation in several emerging and strategic sectors. These include Industry 4.0, aerospace, energy transition, and sustainable mobility," the commerce ministry said.

The two sides also stressed the importance of joint efforts in skill development, digital transformation, migration and mobility, as well as global connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The two leaders co-chaired the 22nd session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC).

The ministry said that several concrete outcomes emerged from the JCEC, and that includes the two countries agreeing to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and food processing, and to set up Joint Working Groups in the automobile and space sectors.

"Both sides identified collaboration opportunities in sustainable agri-value chains, agri-machinery, food packaging technologies, and renewable energy," it said.

They also agreed to work together in areas such as green hydrogen and biofuels and expressed intent to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals between the two countries.

A strong Indian business delegation comprising top leadership from nearly 90 companies accompanied the Minister during the visit.

The delegation visited Italian industries and held several meetings with local companies.

Goyal also held one-on-one interactions with Italian corporate leaders and welcomed their plans to expand operations, manufacturing, or establish a presence in India. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Harsh Goenka supports fugitive Vijay Mallya, says justice must be fair

Why India's music industry continues to fail its non-featured artists

Bengaluru Stampede: CM defends suspension of police commissioner, officers

Ram temple prasad scam: ₹3.85 crore cyber fraud busted, mastermind held

Seemant Kumar Singh takes charge as new Bengaluru police commissioner

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia-ItalyItalyBJP

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story