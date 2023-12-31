AP achieves milestone of connecting 98% houses with potable water: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone of connecting 98 per cent of households with potable tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.

Khandu also said his government has resolved to provide a functional tap water connection to every household to ensure that everyone in Arunachal Pradesh has access to clean water.

"A historic milestone achieved. Arunachal Pradesh crosses 98 per cent functional household tap connection coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission. It reflects our shared commitment to community well-being. As we move forward, we will achieve the 100 per cent mark soon," he said here on Saturday.

"Glad to share that the determined efforts of Team Arunachal have helped us to log a remarkable accomplishment. The gap of 2 per cent will soon be addressed," he said.

Together, Khandu said, the BJP government is creating a ripple of positive change for a brighter tomorrow.

"Congratulations to all for their sincerity and hard work, and the best wishes for future efforts," he added.

Jal Jeevan Mission, a centrally sponsored scheme, is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Under the programme, source sustainability measures are being implemented as mandatory elements. These include recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is based on a community approach to water and includes extensive information, education and communication as key components of the mission.