AP techie murder verdict: 'I leave it to God', says woman's father

The father of a 23-year-old slained woman software engineer from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reacted to the Supreme Court acquitting his daughter's alleged killer, saying he will "leave it to God," and wondering what he can do.

The apex court on Tuesday, acquitted Chandrabhan Sudam Sanap, citing "gaping holes" in the prosecution case and observed that the prosecution failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Esther Anuhya (23), who had just returned to Mumbai after a two-week Christmas and New Year holiday, was found dead near Kanjur Marg on January 16, 2014.

She was employed with TCS in Mumbai and was last seen exiting the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station.

Later, the Mumbai Police arrested Sanap for allegedly raping and murdering Anuhya. Following the court trial and conviction, he was awarded a death sentence, which was also upheld by the Bombay High Court.

"What can we do? Actually, we were not aware of what was happening. We also do not know that he (Sanap) approached the Supreme Court. But what shall we do? I leave it to God and whatever happens, I will not be getting my daughter back," Anuhya's father S Jonathan Prasad told PTI.

According to Prasad, the district court, special court and women's court convicted Sanap, which was upheld by the Bombay High Court, but he noted that he didn't know what happened in the Supreme Court.

"It was 10 years back. What to say? 10 years back we appreciated that some justice was done. Now that has completely changed. I do not know the reasons. Again, I recollect my sorrowful days 10 years back, how I suffered in Mumbai," he said.

Appreciating the Mumbai Police, the retired professor said it took a lot of care and recreated the crime, adding that Anuhya's identity card and other items belonging to her were found in Sanap's home.

Though there was no eyewitness, he said police collected ample circumstantial evidence and apprehended the right person. He noted that he does not wish to pursue the case anymore as he wants to spend his last days in peace.

"No sir, I cannot do that. The problem is I am 70 plus. It is very difficult for me to move from my place. I am a retired man and my wife is not well, she is a diabetic. So, I don't think I can approach at this age," he said, on the prospect of a review petition in the Supreme Court.