What is 'One Nation, One Time' and how will it benefit the country? Details

The government has introduced landmark rules that aim to standardise and mandate the use of Indian Standard Time (IST) across all sectors in India, providing a unified and precise timekeeping framework for strategic, non-strategic, industrial and societal applications.

According to a government statement, “The Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules will provide substantial benefits to consumers by creating a comprehensive framework for precise and uniform timekeeping across the country. These rules synchronize communication networks, technological infrastructure, and public services, enabling seamless interactions and enhancing economic efficiency.”

The draft of the 'One India, One Time' initiative was devised by the Department of Consumer Affairs with the help of the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

This initiative aims to use India's own regional navigation system for time synchronization to ensure the country’s self-reliance and secure timekeeping system.

Currently, India uses GPS satellites to determine the time, down to milliseconds, and it is linked to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). The new government proposal changes the way India manages its time zone, using its own Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) for time dissemination.

The latest move intends to synchronise all networks and systems to IST, with the government saying it is “essential for national security, real-time applications and the smooth operation of critical infrastructure.”

What is ‘One Nation, One Time’?

The 'One Nation, One Time' initiative mandates that all government activities will operate under a single time zone and prohibits the use of alternative time references unless explicitly permitted by it.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution aims to ensure uniformity in timekeeping to boost economic efficiency and bolster national security. It also includes legal, administrative, commercial, and official documents.

The project aims to collaborate with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The aim is to disseminate IST with millisecond to microsecond accuracy.

Five Legal Metrology laboratories across India will be established to achieve precision and infrastructure.

How will 'One Nation, One Time' work?

The official procedure is not shared by the government for time synchronization as multiple reports claim that the atomic clocks will be used to ensure IST accuracy. Currently, Indian time is 5 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The NPL is based in the National Capital and it is equipped with advanced atomic clocks that lose only a second over millions of years.

The NPL, after it receives data from NavIC, will disseminate reference times to four regional centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati through optical fibre. It ensures that the time is uniformly accurate across the country. Each centre is equipped with an atomic clock creating robust support for precious timing.

Why is there a need for change?

The need for an indigenous time system was felt during the Kargil War of 1999. Experts opine that India's capacity to accurately target enemy positions was impacted due to its reliance on time data from foreign satellites.

This project was initiated seven years ago when India realised the strategic value of independence in this area.

How will the transition take place?

The Secretary of Consumer Affairs chaired the high-powered interministerial committee framed to make this transition happen. According to an ANI report, the committee includes representatives from NPL, ISRO, IIT Kanpur, NIC, CERT-In, SEBI, and various government departments such as Railways, Telecom, and Financial Services.

The Draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025 has been released by the government for public consultation. People can share their opinions till February 14 through the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

For government officials and public institutions, reliable synchronisation protocols are being adopted such as Network Time Protocol (NTP) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP).

How will India get the benefit?

This latest development will revolutionise time management in India as the country will have its own unified and precise timekeeping framework.

It will facilitate an accurate unified and precise timekeeping framework improving emergency response coordination and ensuring consistent scheduling of public transportation.

This standard timekeeping will help in legal and regulatory compliance, optimise industrial operations and boost global competitiveness.

Critical sectors such as navigation, telecommunications, 5G technologies, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and power grid synchronization stand to benefit significantly.

So far, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) depend on foreign time sources such as GPS which is a threat to cybersecurity and the reliability of critical infrastructure.

The new timekeeping method will synchronise digital devices and communication networks improving consumer services and operational efficiency and creating robust infrastructure.