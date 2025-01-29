Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Odisha looks beyond temple tourism, sets eyes on destination weddings

As the state seeks to evolve beyond its traditional offerings, it is positioning itself to become a premier hub for high-profile weddings and business events

Weddings have always been important in our country. But they are getting bigger and glitzier.
Representative Image: The state have luxurious hotels where such events can be held throughout the year.
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Looking beyond temple tourism and Buddhist circuits, the Odisha government is now eying to promote the state for destination weddings and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) tourism.

The state has a lot to offer when it comes to the tourism sector. It has a long coastline, beautiful temples, wildlife, natural beauty, ecotourism destinations, waterfalls, mountains, lakes, and dams. Domestic tourists visit these sites around the year, an officer said.

As the state seeks to evolve beyond its traditional offerings, it is positioning itself to become a premier hub for high-profile weddings and business events, rivalling the likes of Rajasthan's royal cities, Goa and Kerala, the officer from the state tourism department said.

The department has decided to promote popular beach towns such as Puri and Konark in Puri district and Gopalpur in Ganjam district as sites for destination weddings, big meetings and conferences, tourism director Samarth Verma told PTI.

"These places have luxurious hotels where such events can be held throughout the year," he said.

Besides, the eco-retreats developed by the tourism department at Konark, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Sonapur, Putsil can also be used for such activities, Verma said.

"Luxury tents, cottages, big halls and other facilities are provided at the eco-retreat sites. These sites have all the facilities needed to conduct a destination wedding. If anything more is needed, the department will facilitate it," he said.

At the eco-retreats developed in the major tourist sites, tourists can immerse themselves in various activities such as water sports, wildlife tours, beach sports, and indoor games, all while enjoying a stay in elegantly arranged luxury tents.

To further enrich the experience, cultural programs featuring Odisha's rich heritage are organised, offering visitors a glimpse into the vibrant traditions and artistry of the state, he added.

Besides, there are private hotels and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) hotels where such destination weddings and MICE activities can be conducted, officials said.

Welcoming the state government's move, the chairman of the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Odisha (HRAO), J K Mohanty, said that some people, even from foreign countries, have already organised destination weddings in hotels at Chilika and Puri.

He said there is a lot that needs to be done to make the state a preferred destination.

"We have to create infrastructures, including five-star hotels, last-mile connectivity, and projects for recreational activities. For this, the government needs to provide enough incentives to the hoteliers," Mohanty added.

For conducting high-profile destination weddings, there is a need to construct big five-star hotels with 400 or 500 rooms to accommodate guests, the secretary-general of the association, Milind Gupta, said. "Apart from hotels, air connectivity is also a major challenge for the state to promote such tourism. If the government and private players work in partnership mode, it can be achieved," Gupta said.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

