Apologise to students, take action against those responsible: Rahul to PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the Modi government over allegations that AK-47 rifles were used to target protesting students in Bihar and demanded that action be taken against those who attacked the students.

Gandhi also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the students. The central government is "dishonest" and reform is beyond its capability, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha charged.

"The entire system is downright murderous against students. Reports are coming in that AK-47s have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds have been arrested and booked under FIRs," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Modi ji, what happened to your promise that no FIRs would be filed against students and that they would be released? Instead, they are being subjected to deadly attacks and brutality," he said. "Pellet guns were used against students in Delhi, and AK-47s in Bihar. Whether it is Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi -- the pattern is the same everywhere," he said. "I have said it before: this government is dishonest. Reform is beyond its capability. It will renege on its promises and use every tactic to suppress the students' voices," Gandhi said. He called on Modi to apologise to the country's students and take action against those who attacked and brutalised them instead of taking action against the students.