Home / India News / Apple, Croma asked by consumer panel to refund customer's iPhone cost

Apple, Croma asked by consumer panel to refund customer's iPhone cost

Mumbai's District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that the manufacturer (Apple) mentioning 'unauthorised modifications' is not a resolution to a customer's grievance

apple, apple logo
According to the PTI report, the complainant died while the proceedings were still ongoing. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A consumer panel in Mumbai asked Apple India and Croma to refund the cost of an iPhone to a customer for not being able to fix a microphone defect. According to a PTI report, earlier this month, the panel said both the manufacturer and seller are jointly liable for the defective product and should refund ₹65,264 to the customer - who is now deceased.

'Both manufacturer and seller jointly liable'

Mumbai's District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that the manufacturer (Apple) mentioning 'unauthorised modifications' is not a resolution to a customer's grievance. It further said that even the seller (Croma) cannot evade responsibility by simply blaming the manufacturer for the defect.
 
The panel reportedly said it was the duty of both the seller and manufacturer to ensure the credibility of the product that was sold through them. It said the "principle of vicarious liability squarely applies", as the seller stands in a position of trust and derives commercial benefit from the sale.

Grievance was not addressed

The complainant had bought an iPhone 11 from a Croma's Mumbai store in 2021. Shortly after the purchase, the user found out that the device's speakerphone was not functioning during calls. The device kept flashing prompts like "no speech from mic". 
 
On approaching Apple, the complainant was denied repairs as the company said that 'unauthorised modifications' were made on the device. Despite various attempts, neither party addressed the grievance.
 
According to the PTI report, the complainant died while the proceedings were still ongoing. The complaint was continued by his legal heirs.

Clearing stance

Apple India later admitted to the issue with the microphone but reiterated that the device had unauthorised modifications because of which warranty was denied. Croma, on the other hand, failed to appear for the proceedings.
 
The panel concluded that both the manufacturer and the seller are "jointly and severally liable for the defective product".
 
According to the PTI report, the commission asked both the opposite parties to refund the cost of the iPhone, along with a 6 per cent interest per annum from the date of the complaint until the date of actual payment. The companies also have to pay ₹15,000 as compensation for mental agony and ₹2,000 for legal expenses.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All-party meet: Oppn raises Trump's remarks, SIR; govt assures discussion

PM Modi to visit UK, Maldives from July 23-26 to strengthen ties: MEA

World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with state honours in Beas

ICMR invites EoIs for tech transfer to commercialise malaria vaccine

Teen injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Topics :Apple Apple IndiaCromaconsumer rightsPublic grievances

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story