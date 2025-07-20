Home / India News / World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with state honours in Beas

World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with state honours in Beas

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Minister Mohinder Bhagat attended the funeral

Fauja Singh
A largely nonchalant Fauja Singh had spent a better part of his running career in Britain and returned to his roots just about three years ago after retiring | Photo: Facebook
Press Trust of India Jalandhar
Jul 20 2025
World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh, known by the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated on Sunday with full state honours here in Beas, his native village.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Minister Mohinder Bhagat attended the funeral.

Fauja Singh's son Harvinder Singh lit the funeral pyre.

Fauja Singh was 114 when he was hit by a SUV being driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon on July 14. 

He was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the incident occurred.

Governor Kataria recalled how Fauja Singh walked with him during a Nasha Mukt yatra an anti-drug campaign last year. He said that after walking for 1 km, he asked him to stop but to his surprise, Fauja Singh insisted that they walk.

Mourners started thronging Fauja Singh's house in Beas early in the day.

His body was kept in a glass casket with his photograph beside it to allow the people to take a last look at the running legend.

Later, his body was carried in a decked-up hearse to the cremation ground.

A long procession trailed behind it, with Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema walking in it. 

Fauja Singh's career as a marathon runner began when he was 89. He would go on to become a global icon, gaining the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado' for his endurance and athleticism.

Fauja Singh became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning multiple records while participating in international events.

He ran in marathons in London, New York and Hong Kong.

Among the most memorable of his runs was in 2011 when he turned 100. The invitational meet in Toronto was named in his honour, and he broke several world records for his age group.

A largely nonchalant Fauja Singh had spent a better part of his running career in Britain and returned to his roots just about three years ago after retiring. 

First Published: Jul 20 2025

