Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Parliament monsoon session

The government is likely to seek cooperation from opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House

Parliament, New Parliament
An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament is underway. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament is underway here on Sunday where the opposition is likely to rake up various issues, including special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar as well as the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government is likely to seek cooperation from opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House.

Leaders of various political parties are attending the meeting where the government is being represented by Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and his junior minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu and RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were amongst those who are attending the meeting.

INDIA bloc parties have resolved to raise during the Parliament's Monsoon session the issues of Pahalgam attack terrorists not being brought to justice, US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a 'ceasefire' during India-Pakistan hostilities and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar that the opposition alleges "threatens people's voting rights".

Topics :ParliamentMonsoon session of ParliamentPahalgam attack

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

