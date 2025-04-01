April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

April is the first month of the financial year 2025-26. This month also witnesses several holidays across the country in April 2025 affecting schools, colleges and banks. These holidays are based on cultural, religious and national observances offering opportunities to celebrate traditions and plan accordingly.
The key holidays falling in this month are Ram Navmi, Mahavir Jayanti, and Good Friday. ALSO READ: Bank Holiday 2025: Will banks remain shut today, April 1? Why?
It is important to note that banks, stock markets and financial institutions might remain closed on these days, potentially delaying payment, fund transfers, and other banking services. Those planning vacations or long weekends can take advantage of these holidays maximising their family time.
List of Bank Holidays 2025
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an annual state-specific holiday list for banks. These Banking holidays vary by state based on local and national celebrations.