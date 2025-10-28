Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as govt seeks cloud seeding trial

Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with cloudy skies on Tuesday, as the city’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be at 305 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Monday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 301 at 4 pm, CPCB figures showed. Out of 38 monitoring stations across the capital, 27 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, with readings above 300. Siri Fort reported the highest AQI at 351, followed by Wazirpur at 342.