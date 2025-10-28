Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as govt seeks cloud seeding trial

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as govt seeks cloud seeding trial

The capital's AQI today morning was 305 with haze and cloudy skies, as authorities prepare for the first cloud seeding experiment to trigger artificial rain and reduce air pollution

The IMD forecast a cloudy sky with a chance of light drizzle during early hours, which may provide temporary relief from pollution levels
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Oct 28 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with cloudy skies on Tuesday, as the city’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI)  was recorded to be at 305 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
On Monday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 301 at 4 pm, CPCB figures showed. Out of 38 monitoring stations across the capital, 27 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, with readings above 300. Siri Fort reported the highest AQI at 351, followed by Wazirpur at 342.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the ‘very poor’ category, which may cause respiratory discomfort on prolonged exposure.

Temperature above normal, humidity high

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, around 3.9 degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 95 per cent at 8:30 am.
 
The IMD forecast a cloudy sky with a chance of light drizzle during early hours, which may provide temporary relief from pollution levels.

Delhi plans first cloud seeding experiment

In a bid to combat deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and the IMD, is preparing to conduct its first-ever cloud seeding trial. 
The project involves dispersing silver iodide and sodium chloride into suitable clouds to induce artificial rainfall and settle airborne pollutants. A review meeting was held on October 28 to assess feasibility. If conditions remain favourable, the trial could take place between October 28 and 30 using an aircraft specially equipped for the operation.
 
Earlier this month, a successful test flight was carried out over the Burari area to evaluate the aircraft’s readiness, though rainfall could not be induced due to insufficient moisture.
 
 

Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution artificial rain

Oct 28 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

