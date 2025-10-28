Home / India News / Cyclone Montha nears Andhra coast, set to make landfall tonight | Updates

Cyclone Montha nears Andhra coast, set to make landfall tonight | Updates

Cyclone Montha is set to hit Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada coast this evening, bringing heavy rain and strong winds up to 110 kmph; IMD has issued red alerts in several districts of the state

Cyclone montha, cyclone andhra pradesh
As Cyclone Montha edges closer to the coast, several parts of Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cyclone Montha turned into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Monday. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been put on high alert, with officials moving people to safety ahead of its expected landfall near Kakinada coast tonight. The storm, with winds reaching up to 110 kmph, has already brought heavy rain and strong gusts along the coastal areas. 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Montha has moved north-northwest at a speed of 17 kmph in the past six hours. By 2.30 am on Tuesday, it was centred about 310 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 370 km south of Visakhapatnam and 570 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. 
The name Montha means “a fragrant flower” in the Thai language.   

  Expected landfall and wind speed

The IMD said the cyclone is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.
 

Cyclone Montha: Heavy rainfall warnings issued

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places across several coastal districts and issued a “red alert” for 19 districts in Andhra Pradesh.
  An “orange alert” has been issued for Nandyal, Kadapa and Annamayya districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas. Similarly, a “yellow alert” has been issued for Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts.
  A red alert indicates rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, orange denotes 11-20 cm, and yellow denotes 6-11 cm of rain. 
The department also predicted light thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph over Annamayya, Kadapa and Nandyal in the next few hours. 
 

   Cyclone Montha: Flights cancelled as weather worsens

Due to bad weather, nine flights between Chennai and various destinations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, were cancelled on Tuesday morning.
 

Rain lashes Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu

As Cyclone Montha edges closer to the coast, several parts of Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. Ganjam district in Odisha reported rough seas and strong winds, while heavy rain hit Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. 
Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar, also received rain. The IMD predicted moderate rain with light thunderstorms in several districts in the next few hours.
 

IMD, police issue safety updates

IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao told news agency ANI, “It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds.” 
Marine Police Inspector Bidyabharati Nayak from Aryapalli in Odisha said, “Fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to the cyclone. We have provided shelter to 30 boats in the harbour at Gopalpur Port. They will remain there as long as the cyclone continues.”     
 

CM orders evacuation and relief measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to take immediate steps to protect lives and minimise damage. During a teleconference from the RTGS Centre, Naidu directed district collectors and police superintendents to “shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay”. 
He also emphasised ensuring safe drinking water and quality food at these centres and ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee relief work. “Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water,” Naidu said. 
District collectors have been told to monitor breaches in tanks and irrigation channels and take full responsibility for cyclone relief operations. Nellore Collector Himanshu Shukla said precautionary measures are already in place.
 

Cyclone Montha: Emergency teams deployed

According to the state government, as many as 11 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have been deployed with fire services, swimmers, OBM boats, life jackets and medical equipment. Ambulance networks and medical camps are active in all cyclone shelters. 
Funds have been released for rescue, evacuation, and relief operations under the TR-27 provision, with additional funds available for severely affected districts.
 

Cyclone Montha: Schools closed till October 31

In view of the cyclone, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in 12 districts till October 31. These include Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and YSR Kadapa.
 

Cyclone to impact Vidarbha region next

Under the influence of Cyclone Montha, Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain between October 28 and October 30. The IMD has issued a “yellow alert” for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
 
[With agency inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rain to Jharkhand till October 31

Delhi gears up for first cloud seeding experiment to fight air pollution

Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory warehouse in Punjab's Jalandhar

Bengal MGNREGA row: SC nixes Centre's plea against HC order to resume works

Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside city

Topics :CycloneCyclone in OdishaAndhra PradeshIMDIMD weather forecastBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story