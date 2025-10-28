Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory warehouse in Punjab's Jalandhar

Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory warehouse in Punjab's Jalandhar

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh said that around 10 fire brigade vehicles are tackling the fire

Fire tenders have reached the spot, and dousing operations are underway (Photo: PTI)
ANI
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:18 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory warehouse located in an open plot in Lamba Pind Chowk on Monday night.

Fire tenders have reached the spot, and dousing operations are underway.

The exact cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh said that around 10 fire brigade vehicles are tackling the fire.

"We received a call reporting a fire at a tyre warehouse in an open plot in Lamba Pind Chowk. Eight to ten fire brigade vehicles are working at the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown," he said.

Efforts are underway to fully extinguish the fire with eight to ten fire trucks currently in operation.

Joint Commissioner Dr Mandeep Kaur said, "Our priority is to control the fire. After that, we will move to a comprehensive investigation into the fire."

Further details are awaited.

Punjab Fire accident fire safety

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

