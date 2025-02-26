Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI rises to 218

Delhi's air quality deteriorated back to 'poor' category on Wednesday after remaining in 'morderate' category for several days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 218 at 8 am on February 26, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Safar categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can lead to severe respiratory illnesses.
AQI across Delhi-NCR
The air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was at 208 on February 25. In Haryana's Gurugram, the AQI was 250, while in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, it remained at 136 and 182, respectively.
Grap Stage-II restrictions revoked
As pollution levels declined, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on Grap revoked Stage-II curbs under the extant Grap schedule in the entire NCR, with immediate effect. The Centre’s panel attributed the improvement in air quality to a variety of factors such as favourable weather conditions, better mixing height, etc. With the revocation of Stage-II curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi.
AQI forecast
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the AQI is likely stay in the poor category till 27 February. It is likely to be in the moderate category on 28 February.
Delhi's weather update
Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with light rain or drizzle expected later in the day. Delhi residents continue to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degree Celsius, according to the IMD. The relative humidity is currently at 30 per cent with a wind speed of 30 km/h.