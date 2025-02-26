Vaishnaw inspects arrangements at New Delhi Station ahead of Maha Shivratri

Ahead of Maha Shivratri, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an on-site inspection at New Delhi Railway Station, reviewing preparations to ensure smooth travel for the large number of passengers expected during the festive season.

Speaking to ANI after inspecting the station ahead of Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday, Vaishnaw emphasised that the passengers were happy with the arrangement.

"In the holding area, there are 36 ticket counters, and automatic ticket vending machines have also been set up. So, passengers can buy tickets from outside the station itself. I spoke to passengers, and they are happy with this arrangement," he said.

He also mentioned that trains are running according to the needs of the hour due to the huge number of passengers.

"At New Delhi railway station, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, special arrangements have been made. A holding area has been made. After taking tickets from the Holding area, people go in line. Daily 3-4 special trains are required, and accordingly, trains are running," the Union Minister added.

Notably, a stampede occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station at around 10 pm on February 15 when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station. The stampede claimed 18 lives, leaving several injured.

On February 23, the Northern Railway took special measures to manage the surge of passengers heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, ensuring smooth travel arrangements at Delhi railway station, officials said.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), said an innovative method was used to monitor ticket sales live.

"In Delhi railway station, ticket sales were monitored through a new innovative method. Hourly monitoring was done and hourly trains to Prayagraj were arranged. We started 5 trains on demand. It helped in managing the crowd coming for the Maha Kumbh...," CPRO Upadhyay told ANI.

He added, "Our Railway Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) was present in the Railway Board's room. GM Northern Railway and DRM Delhi were deployed at the station. They were also live monitoring the situation."

The last major bath in the ongoing Maha Kumbh will be on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26.