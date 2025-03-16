AR Rahman admitted to Chennai hospital after complaining of chest pain

Oscar-winning composer and music director AR Rahman was admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning. According to reports in Tamil media, he experienced chest pain and was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital.

Doctors are monitoring Rahman closely, and various tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram, are being performed, reported Thanthi TV. Further details are awaited.

Recently, AR Rahman gave music in Hindi film Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rahman also composed the music for Hindi-language biographical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila' directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as the titular Punjabi musician and Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot. Released on Netflix on April 12, 2024, the film received critical acclaim, and Rahman's music was praised.

Besides his work in Indian cinema, Rahman has gained international recognition. His score for 'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008) earned him two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song (Jai Ho).