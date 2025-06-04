Aravalli Green Wall Project: India's theme for this World Environment Day

Aiming to fight climate change, India will promote the Aravalli Green Wall project this World Environment Day to encourage tree plantation, combat land degradation and desertification, and create green corridors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the project on June 5. Last year’s theme, ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’, continues this year.

The Aravalli Green Wall Project seeks to revive the Aravalli range through various initiatives such as banning single-use plastics, promoting water conservation, and protecting natural resources. It also aims to combat land degradation and desertification by creating green corridors across 29 districts in four states: Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi. The Aravalli hills landscape spans over 6 million hectares.

At the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) held in Riyadh, India introduced the Aravalli Green Wall Project, which was launched in 2019. In March, the Environment Ministry released the project's action plan. The project involves planting native species of trees and shrubs on scrublands, wastelands, and degraded forest lands. It also focuses on rejuvenating and restoring surface water bodies such as ponds, lakes, and streams. Additionally, it emphasizes agroforestry and pasture development to enhance the livelihoods of local communities.

Through this initiative, India aims to achieve its national goal of creating an additional 2.5 billion tonnes of carbon sink by 2030, as committed in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Under the project, 1,000 nurseries will be established across the 29 districts, with funding from CAMPA, MNREGA, and other state green initiatives to ensure the survival of planted saplings. The green wall will contribute to carbon sequestration and help mitigate climate change, while enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem services in the Aravalli range. Planting native tree species will provide wildlife habitat and improve water quality and quantity, contributing to reduced air pollution in India. There will also be socio-economic benefits, according to an official from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).