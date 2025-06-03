Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro bags projects worth up to ₹2,500 cr from Rajasthan govt

One of the awarded projects is Phase II, Package-1 of the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project, which involves the installation of 5,251 km of pipelines

L&T stated it has delivered 24 similar water infrastructure projects in Rajasthan to date (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has bagged an order worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore from the Rajasthan government to build and install pipelines along with reservoirs in some towns and villages in the state. L&T's Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) vertical secured key engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of Rajasthan.
 
Among the projects awarded is Phase II, Package-1 of the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project. It includes laying 5,251 km of transmission and distribution pipelines, building 38 ground-level reservoirs with a total capacity of 40 ML, constructing 20 pump houses, and erecting 132 overhead service reservoirs with a combined capacity of 25 ML. The initiative is intended to meet the potable water needs of 285 villages and the towns of Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in the Jhunjhunu district.
 
 
Additional project in Ajmer district
 
The WET business has also won a contract for the strengthening and rehabilitation of the water supply system in the Kekri-Sarwar sector of Ajmer district. This project involves the supply and installation of 43 km of transmission pipelines. L&T stated it has delivered 24 similar water infrastructure projects in Rajasthan to date.
 
25% rise in FY25 net profit
 
L&T posted a 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹5,497 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) compared to the same period last year. Revenue grew by 11 per cent to ₹74,392 crore, while EBITDA rose 13.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,202 crore. The company’s operating margin edged up to 11 per cent, from 10.8 per cent in the previous financial year. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share.
 
Order inflows for the year reached ₹3.57 trillion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, led by wins in infrastructure and energy. International orders, driven by sustained capex activity in the Gulf region, outpaced domestic wins for the second straight year. 

Topics : Larsen & Toubro rajasthan BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

