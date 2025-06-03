Datanomics: Floods in N-E states spotlight poor funding allocation

The ongoing floods in the Northeast (NE) have wreaked havoc, with the death toll rising to 36 and over 550,000 people affected so far in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and other states of the region. The natural disaster has again highlighted inadequate financial resources in the region, with the own tax revenues of even the largest economy — Assam — were projected to contribute just 30 per cent of revenue receipts in 2025–26 (BE).