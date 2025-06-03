Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday issued a public advisory following reports of fraudulent phone calls threatening water supply disconnection unless immediate payment of outstanding bills is made. The(DJB) on Tuesday issued a public advisory following reports of fraudulent phone calls threatening water supply disconnection unless immediate payment of outstanding bills is made.

The DJB, which manages Delhi’s water supply and serves nearly 2.9 million registered users, stated that multiple residents have recently raised concerns over incorrect billing. Some customers reported receiving alarming messages on their registered mobile numbers, warning of imminent water disconnection.

Unauthorised communications flagged by officials

On Monday, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma assured that the issue was under review and action would be taken to prevent further instances.

“These calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages are not authorised by the DJB and are indeed attempts to extort money under false pretences,” the Board clarified in a statement. “Payment over phone calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages under threats of disconnection is not authorised by the DJB through any third party or individual.” The DJB emphasised that all official communication is conducted through formal written notices or official digital platforms. Citizens advised not to share personal or financial details The Board urged residents not to make payments based on suspicious calls or messages without proper verification. “No personal or financial details should be shared if such a call or message is received,” the statement read.