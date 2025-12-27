Will not allow tampering with Aravalli's natural form: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the Aravalli mountain range is an invaluable natural heritage of the state and asserted that his government will not allow any tampering with its natural form.

Chairing a review meeting of the forest, environment and mining departments at the chief minister's residence, he directed officials to launch special joint drives against illegal mining in Aravali districts in coordination with the police department.

The opposition Congress has claimed that more than 90 per cent of the Aravallis will not be protected under the redefinition of the hills and will open them up for mining and other activities. Following a row over the issue, the Centre has issued directions to states for a complete ban on granting new mining leases within the mountain range.