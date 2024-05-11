Home / India News / Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews security arrangement along LAC in Ladakh

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews security arrangement along LAC in Ladakh

The COAS was given a detailed briefing about the force's combat readiness at the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps in Leh

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 9:00 AM IST
General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on Friday.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing about the force's combat readiness at the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps in Leh.

"General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the Fire and Fury Corps to review the security situation & preparedness in #Ladakh," the Army posted on X.

"#COAS was given a detailed update by the Commanders on the prevailing situation and ongoing Operational Preparedness. #COAS complimented the Officers and the troops for their professionalism, unwavering commitment & dedication to duty," it added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan chaired the Parivartan Chintan 2.0 meeting On May 9.

Deliberations were held between Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee Sub-Committees on the way forward towards theaterisation and creation of efficient and effective forces capable of undertaking multi-domain operations to safeguard our territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Brainstorming on vital reforms critical for the fruition of goals envisioned to achieve desired jointness integration was done.

First Published: May 11 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

