Home / India News / NGT seeks reasons for not enforcing GRAP in Delhi despite poor air quality

NGT seeks reasons for not enforcing GRAP in Delhi despite poor air quality

The tribunal was hearing the matter regarding air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region

air pollution, AQI
"Let a fresh report in terms of the above be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing (on August 20)," the tribunal added. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Green Tribunal has sought from the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management the reasons for not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan curbs in the National Capital Region and the adjoining areas.

Underlining that the Stage-I Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) curbs were not invoked despite the air quality reaching the 'poor' category from May 3 to 6, the NGT sought a fresh report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The tribunal was hearing the matter regarding air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region.

In an order passed on May 7, a bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "Air quality in Delhi in the last four days has dipped to poor category and it was 291 on May 5. But GRAP-I provisions have not been invoked till now."

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 264 on May 3, 281 the next day and 247 on May 6.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said according to the CAQM's order for invoking GRAP, the Stage-I curbs were to be imposed in case of poor air quality or the AQI ranging between 201 and 300.

"Counsel for CAQM seeks time to examine the above issue and also to submit a report before the tribunal indicating the reasons for not invoking Grap-I till now," it said.

"Let a fresh report in terms of the above be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing (on August 20)," the tribunal added.

GRAP a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season classifies actions under four different categories Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Also Read

Delhi's AQI 'very poor' at 388 on Friday, Grap-3 rules to continue

Offerings in rivers: NGT allows DPCC, UPPCB to file responses in 4 weeks

Delhi pollution: Special Task Force monitoring GRAP execution, says govt

Directions issued to ensure strict implementation of Grap-I, II: Rai

Air Pollution: Several states haven't utilised sanctioned funds, says NGT

No, the Muslim population hasn't grown 43% since 1950: Govt data

The hidden cost of India's tiger reserves: Loss of tribal rights

Kejriwal bail: Celebrations at AAP office; workers dance to dhol beats

Sexual abuse case: Third FIR filed against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

IMD weather update: Yellow alert for heavy showers across many cities

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ngtair pollutionNGT on air pollution

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story