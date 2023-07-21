Around 25% flats booked in 10 days as part of ongoing DDA's FCFS scheme

Around 25 per cent of the 5,500 flats on offer as part of an ongoing housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been booked since July 10, officials said on Friday.

The DDA on June 30 launched on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis a housing scheme that includes 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations in Delhi.

More than 650 flats were booked on July 10 itself, soon after the booking window was opened on DDA's website starting at noon. All 50 flats in Dwarka were completely sold out on the first day.

Under the scheme, 1-BHK flats are being offered in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, and Loknayak Puram; 2-BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka; and 3-BHK flats in Jasola.

Officials on Friday said, out of these 5,500 flats, over 1,400 have been booked till July 21.

These included 670 flats at Rohini and 625 flats at Narela. At the rest of the locations like Jasola (23), Siraspur (14) and Loknayak Puram (33), the encouraging response was coming, the official said, adding up to 1,415 flats booked till July 21, according to data shared by the official.

The recent proposal of the DMRC to extend the metro line to Kundli, which include Rohini's sectors 34 and 35, and Narela, which are part of the ongoing housing scheme, will also be beneficial to buyers, he said.

The DMRC on July 11 had said that the proposed Rithala-Narela corridor of the network may be extended up to Kundli in Haryana to provide additional connectivity to the neighbouring state.

"We are planning more camps, more publicity. So far, performance has been encouraging as around 25 per cent flats booked in just 10 days," the official said.

The DDA on July 10 said it would issue the demand-cum-allotment letter online within 24 hours to all those who have booked the flats.

The registration and booking of the scheme is in progress and people can book flats of their choice online through the DDA's website.

Officials said the DDA website faced heavy traffic in the first six hours on July 10 as hits had reached more than 11 lakh since the opening of booking under FCFS phase-IV. The website had received more than 11 lakh hits by 5.30 pm that day, which later grew to over 17 lakh by late night, a senior official earlier said.