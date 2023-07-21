Home / India News / 1 arrested as CBI seizes 4.6 kg of MDMA on Interpol input: Officials

1 arrested as CBI seizes 4.6 kg of MDMA on Interpol input: Officials

The CBI has arrested a person from Prayagraj in connection with the seizure of nearly 4.6 kg of MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A CBI team had seized consignments delivered at the international post office on Kotla Road here on an input received from the Interpol.

Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
The CBI has arrested a person from Prayagraj in connection with the seizure of nearly 4.6 kg of MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy, allegedly smuggled into the country in three postal consignments booked from Belgium, officials said on Friday.

The narcotic was supposed to be meant for persons based in Delhi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The agency has arrested one Mohit Jaiswal from Prayagraj in connection with the cases.

The CBI had earlier registered three separate FIRs in the seizure of the consignments, two of which were intended for Prayagraj-based addresses while one was for a Delhi address.

A CBI team had seized consignments delivered at the international post office on Kotla Road here on an input received from the Interpol.

When it checked the three-packet consignments, the CBI found in it pills that were grey, pink, and blue in colour, and stamped with a phantom skull and insignia of high-end luxury cars.

The agency tested the pills, weighing 4,598 grams to be exact, and found them to be MDMA, officials said.

The packets which also carried track suits and women's dresses among other items were booked on June 13, June 15, and June 16 from the European Mail Centre in Brussels at 10-10.45 PM (local time), they said.

The agency had earlier found that one of the packets was allegedly addressed to one 'Jennifer' in Munirka village while the other two consignments were for Anil Kumar and Rohit Yadav in Prayagraj, they said.

The CBI booked all three and in three different FIRs.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

