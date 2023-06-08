Around 600 delegates to attend G-20 meet on crime, security at Gurugram

Around 600 G-20 delegates are expected to participate in the upcoming conference on crime and security at Gurugram, officials said.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Thursday reviewed the preparations for the two-day G-20 conference 'Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse' to be held on July 13-14.

The event aims to address the pressing issues and challenges posed by emerging technologies such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse and their impact on crime and security, the Haryana government said in a statement.

The event will provide a platform for experts, policymakers and stakeholders from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights and develop strategies to combat the evolving landscape of criminal activities in the digital realm, the statement added.

During the review meeting, Kaushal highlighted several ways to provide the delegates with a good experience, including a cultural programme and an exhibition on Haryana's cultural heritage and its developmental journey, the government said.

The G-20 conference is being organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Council Secretariat, the statement said.

The Interpol and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are the international partners for the event, it added.

With an expected participation of 600 delegates, the conference will bring together G-20 countries, guest and invitee countries and international bodies, the government said.

Kaushal was accompanied by senior officials of the MHA and Haryana government in the review meeting, it added.