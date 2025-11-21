Home / India News / Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, IAF confirms pilot's death

Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, IAF confirms pilot's death

The crash happened around 2:10 pm (local time) while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd. It remains unclear if the pilot was able to eject.

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics
Black smoke rose over the airport as those in the crowd watched. (Representative Picture)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
A Tejas Mark-1 fighter jet crashed on Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, according to a statement 
 
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday confirmed that a Tejas Mark-1 fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, leading to the death of the pilot.
 
In an X post, the IAF said, "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today.  The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."   
According to a report by the Associated Press, the crash happened around 2:10 pm (local time) while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd. 

Cause of accident to be ascertained

The air force added that a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.
 
Black smoke rose over the airport as those in the crowd, including women and children, watched, the report said.
 
According to media reports, this is the second such instance involving a Tejas aircraft. In March last year, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan, marking the jet’s first accident in the aircraft's 23-year-long history. However, the pilot ejected safely in that case.
 
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

