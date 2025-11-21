Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, IAF confirms pilot's death

A Tejas Mark-1 fighter jet crashed on Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, according to a statement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday confirmed that a Tejas Mark-1 fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, leading to the death of the pilot.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the crash happened around 2:10 pm (local time) while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd. In an X post, the IAF said, "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."